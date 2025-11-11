  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding unique items for bargain price at local thrift store: 'I can't believe this'

"It's a high-demand item."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor scored a great deal on two wicker rocking chairs while secondhand shopping and shared the score with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Good deal? 20$ for both," wrote the original poster alongside a photo. "Is this a good deal? I'm really thinking about it. Jk, they are in my van. I can't believe this score."

The photo shows two wicker rocking chairs in fairly good shape. Even used, these chairs can sell for hundreds of dollars each. Other sharp-eyed shoppers have been able to score rattan rocking chairs and wicker dining room chairs for equally impressive prices.  

Shopping secondhand does a lot more than save a few bucks and yield occasional hidden gems like these. By preventing items from going to landfill, thrifters can stop them from releasing methane as they decompose

Methane is a major contributor to increasingly destructive weather patterns, such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These kinds of disasters have caused all sorts of housing, agricultural, and ecological damage. 

Many items that would otherwise go to landfill also contain plastics. Larger pieces of plastic pose serious safety hazards to wildlife and, over time, can shed small particles into waterways. These microplastics work their way into the human food supply. When ingested, they can increase risks of digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive problems. 

By shopping secondhand, you can reduce the impact of waste. Reddit users were floored by the original poster's rocking chair purchase. 

"Anything cane or wicker is so expensive lately because it's a high-demand item. I absolutely love anything made from these materials," said one community member. "These are beautiful and will look brand new if you clean them up a bit. I like to use feed-n-wax on the wood parts of my furniture like this. It gives them a nice sheen."

"I love bentwood rockers. Nice find. If the caning is good which it looks to be that's great," replied another. 

