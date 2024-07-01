  • Home Home

Shopper sparks envy after sharing photos of 'gorgeous' high-end furniture found at thrift store: 'They're beauties'

"What a great score, so happy for you!"

by Alyssa Ochs
"What a great score, so happy for you!"

Photo Credit: iStock

American consumers spend approximately $746 per piece of furniture in their homes, according to Statista. But if you're thrift-store savvy, you could lower that price to just $9 and get something unique and beautiful. 

One lucky thrift store shopper recently found a pair of stunning luxury chairs and posted photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls on Reddit. 

"What a great score, so happy for you!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"What a great score, so happy for you!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"The cane is in great condition!" the thrifter shared in the caption. "I shampooed them, and the original upholstery seems pretty good too."

The chairs came with a label displaying the name Maxwell Home Furnishings of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Showpieces by Lewittes, along with the style, fabric, and color numbers.

Surprise thrift store finds are trending big on social media, and people of all backgrounds and with all kinds of style preferences are feeling inspired to shop secondhand before buying new. 

For example, one thrifty shopper snagged a vintage rattan rocker chair for $6.99, while similar new ones sell for hundreds of dollars online. 

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

Another thrifter discovered a medieval-inspired dining table full of character that you wouldn't find anywhere else.

However, thrifting can be much more than just a fun hobby and a way to save money on household furnishings. 

The industry is experiencing tremendous growth, with ThredUP projecting the global secondhand market to reach $350 billion by 2028. 

Buying thrift shop furniture gives stunning pieces a second life and helps keep large, unrecyclable items out of landfills. Buying preloved furniture empowers you to participate in the circular economy by reusing resources and reducing waste. This is a growing concern because Americans toss out over 12 million tons of furniture each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. 

Followers of the subreddit described the chairs as vintage, elegant, and lovely. 

"These are gorgeous!" one Redditor exclaimed. "What a great score, so happy for you!"

"Those look so fab!" another wrote.

"Only suitable for discussions revolving around India while sipping strong Turkish coffee," another person joked. "They're beauties."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

If you’re considering a switch to solar, then the first big decision you’ll need to make is how you want to access this cheap, clean, abundant energy source.
TCD 101

These two solar energy options could save you tens of thousands of dollars — here's everything to know about making the switch

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x