Thrifty shopper scores major deal on high-end rattan furniture thanks to a price tag error: ‘I cannot believe my luck’

The subreddit ThriftStoreHauls may be the greatest place on the internet. Yet another gem has been uncovered by one lucky thrifter, this time scoring a gorgeous vintage rattan rocker chair.

“Ya’ll I cannot believe my luck,” the original poster wrote. “No tag on it so the cashier gave it to me for $6.99. Meet my new rocker!”

Photo Credit: u/antwoneoko / Reddit

The score is huge, with similar rockers going for hundreds of dollars online. Apart from that, the Redditor said the cushion was not only free of bugs or dirt — it even smelled good. The thrifting gods were definitely smiling upon them.

If you haven’t hopped on the thrifting trend already, there is no time better than the present to start.

Thrifting is truly thriving. According to PayPal, the resale market is growing 11 times faster than traditional retail shopping. That means everyone and their grandma is thrifting.

ThriftStoreHauls is proving this point time and time again, with Redditors showing off amazing scores like a Kitchenaid mixer for $15, an amethyst ring for 50 cents, or even a vintage wedding dress.

Thrifting not only saves you money, it also helps you be a more conscious and sustainable buyer. An unfortunate 12 million tons of furniture waste is produced each year in the U.S., and 80% of that goes straight to landfills. Creating new furniture items also takes up precious resources, like materials and massive amounts of energy.

Redditors were super jealous of the incredible find.

“Where are you all thrifting!!!” one user lamented. “I can never find furniture at my goodwill ;’(“

“That cashier is god,” another joked, adding that a shrine should be set up outside Goodwill in their honor.

Others commented on what a catch, score, and deal the chair was for the OP.

