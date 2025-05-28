Officials issue warning after making heartbreaking discovery inside swan's stomach: 'The swan had unfortunately passed away'

Sadly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

A swan was found dead in Scotland, and the police found something heartbreaking: Its stomach was full of trash.

What happened?

According to the Daily Record, someone discovered the swan near the water in West Lothian and called the police. After examining the bird, they figured out what happened, and it was awful: It had swallowed a large amount of litter, including food wrappers and bits of plastic.

"The swan had unfortunately passed away," the organization said, while also asking people to "Please take care and dispose of equipment responsibly."

Sadly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened. The SPCA said it sees animals harmed by litter all the time and asks the public to be more careful with what they leave behind.

Why is this so concerning?

When animals like swans eat plastic or other garbage, they can't digest it. It fills their stomachs and keeps them from eating the food they actually need to survive.

Over time, they get sick without anyone noticing and die before someone can help them.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

But this kind of pollution doesn't just hurt animals; it also damages local parks, canals, and outdoor spaces.

Trash makes public spaces less safe and enjoyable for everyone. And when wildlife disappears from those places, it's usually a sign that the problem is growing.

What can we do about it?

The good news is that we can help make this better (and it is not that hard to start). Small changes like bringing a reusable water bottle, skipping single-use plastics, and taking your trash with you quickly add up. If more people pitch in with these small things, we can have less sad news like this one.

Do you want to help but don't know where to start? We have a quick guide to using less plastic in your day-to-day life that might help you get over that analysis paralysis.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.