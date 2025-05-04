Scientists issue grave warning after combing through 2,000 studies on wildlife around the globe: 'Unprecedented effects'

Researchers have been hard at work trying to figure out ways to offset the impact.

An analysis of over 97,000 sites around the globe found that human activity is causing rapid biodiversity loss, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology and the University of Zurich analyzed over 2,000 studies to come to their conclusion. The trends all pointed in one direction: humans.

The study cited "habitat change, pollution and climate change" among the main factors driving "unprecedented effects on biodiversity." Invasive species and resource exploitation were other factors. Though the degree to which certain habitats were affected varied, the cause remained the same.

François Keck, the study's lead author, told the newspaper that "all five factors have a strong impact on biodiversity worldwide, in all groups of organisms and in all ecosystems."

Why is this study important?

This study proves that humans are the cause behind mass biodiversity loss. The authors noted that previous research made the "extent of human impacts on biodiversity remain ambiguous." Now, however, it can't be denied — humans are the root cause.

Biodiversity is crucial for all living things, including humans. It keeps everything in balance. According to the World Health Organization, about 75% of infectious zoonotic diseases arise in habitats disrupted by human activity.

If activities such as deforestation and intensive agriculture continue unchecked, more deadly diseases could be introduced.

What's being done about biodiversity loss?

Scientists and environmental organizations already knew that humans cause rapid biodiversity loss.

They've been hard at work trying to figure out ways to offset it. Scientists at the Smithsonian, for example, are looking into ways to cryopreserve endangered species' tissues on the moon.

You can play your part too. Donating to climate causes and rewilding your yard are just a couple of ways you can help preserve biodiversity.

