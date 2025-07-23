  • Home Home

Shopper stunned by rare discovery hidden in thrift store costume jewelry: 'Isn't it the greatest feeling?'

"Took it to a local jeweler and confirmed it's [real]."

by Kim LaCapria
"Took it to a local jeweler and confirmed it's [real]."

Photo Credit: iStock

Thrift shops are magical for so many reasons, but the ever-present opportunity to walk away with actual treasures at the cost of pocket change has to be chief among them.

Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls is teeming with stories of enviable scores, several of which involve valuable precious metals and gems lurking in piles of "costume jewelry."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this in the costume jewelry bucket at the local thrift store," a user's post began. "[I] took it to a local jeweler and confirmed it's 10k gold with diamonds. Paid $0.25."

Two images were attached, one depicting a bracelet or chain, and the other a carabiner-like clasp — and you'd be forgiven for not recognizing their value at first glance. Luckily for the original poster, they had a trained eye.

"I looked at it. I've been dealing with precious metals for 15 years now, gold just kind of has a specific look to it. Also the markings in the second pic," they explained, in response to a question about how they decided to take the items to a jeweler for appraisal.

The original poster also had advice for users asking how they could better identify valuables in the wild while thrifting.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Look for the markings such as 375, 9k, 416, 10k, 12k, 518, 14k, 16k, 18k, 800, 20k, 22k, 24k, 900, coin, 950, 925, and sterling," they instructed

"On gold jewelry watch out for a gf marking as this means it just has a gold plating," the user added, referring to a marker identifying jewelry as "gold-filled."

Even shoppers without extensive experience in gold-spotting have walked away from thrift stores with unexpected riches. 

Lucky secondhand shoppers have found pricey baubles in dresser drawers, valuables in "grab bag" sales, and huge sums of cash in jacket pockets. 

Would you buy your wedding dress from a thrift store?

Absolutely 💯

I did 👰

Only if I found one I loved 😍

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As for the value of the pieces in the pictures, the poster indicated in a comment that they were appraised at between $550 and $600 — but rather than turning them into cash, the user decided to give them to their mother.

"It was your lucky day!" another user commented, linking to a post about their own once-in-a-lifetime score.

"I was thrilled when I found a sterling silver pin marked Tiffany & Co for $1. Isn't it the greatest feeling?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x