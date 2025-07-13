Shopper thrilled after discovering value of item purchased for cheap at thrift store: 'My greatest thrift find'

A thrift store aficionado left a store with a radiant ring — a giant, gorgeous light blue gem set in 14-karat gold — and just had to show it off on the r/Jewelry subreddit.

"I wanted to show my greatest thrift find as of now. No clue what the stone is but it's set in 14K gold. I only paid $70 for the ring and $50 extra to have it resized by my local jeweler. … It tested positive for 14K and has a teeny stamp inside. Should I have it appraised? Anyway, I love how big and loud she is!"

The ring has a beautiful emerald-cut rectangular stone with a unique translucent sky-blue hue. The original poster's jeweler was hesitant to identify the stone, but after finding out the metal was 14-karat gold, it seemed more likely the gem could be valuable, too.

The feeling of finding choice items can be so rewarding. Gaining a keen eye for thrifting can pay off, as it did in the case of this breathtaking piece. Thrifters, when patient and observant, can find real steals on jewelry, designer clothing, and home furnishings.

Thrift stores also keep all kinds of everyday items — not just rare bargains — from going to waste in landfills, while also saving shoppers money.

Commenters were in awe of the ring, and many took a guess at identifying the stone.

"It could be blue topaz, but from the photos the stone has a luster topaz doesn't. It could be the luster some beryls have—aquamarine," said one.

Another echoed the theory, writing: "My god that looks like an aqua to me! The way it's cut too suggests aqua more than topaz. Regardless, she's absolutely gorgeous, what a find."

"Lucky find, wear it with pride," said another.

One commenter found a strikingly similar ring online, selling for $1,650. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if that's real and got thru to being sold because everyone assumed it was fake," they wrote.

