Shopper shocked after discovering iconic item with unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'I never thought it would happen to me'

by Jamie Speka
In a heartwarming post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one shopper shared their amazing find, highlighting the fact that anyone can unearth an unbelievable deal when they opt for the thrift shop.

"I never thought it would happen to me…" the OP wrote in the post that displayed hard-to-find cookware. 

The OP found a 1958 Raymond Loewy Le Creuset pan, often sold for hundreds of dollars, and a 1950s Lodge #5 cast iron skillet for just a fraction of their typical cost — $6.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Thrift stores are great for several things. Whether it's to supply a hobby, scour for a niche interest, stock up on everyday items, or style a wardrobe, shoppers can find items in good condition at great prices. They're even beginning to threaten the fast fashion industry, as clothing lovers can score unique, high-quality products for next to nothing.

Further, as tariff prices alter the affordability of everyday items, more shoppers are flocking to thrift stores — a move that is boosting the circular economy and supporting shoppers' budgets.

The Financial Times recently made clear that the industry is benefiting since President Trump announced tariffs on China back in April. 

"Shares of ThredUp and Savers Value Village — the two largest publicly traded thrift stores in the US — have climbed 31% and 22%, respectively," FT reported. 

While shoppers are shifting more toward thrift stores, it's certain that more treasures will be uncovered, some likely more valuable than products purchased new from traditional retailers.

Shopping secondhand also helps mitigate the endless supply and demand of products. This reduces both the planet-harming pollution that comes from the manufacturing of products and clothing, as well as the transportation pollution created by their outsourcing. 

One ThredUp estimate revealed that buying clothes from thrift stores instead of clothing sites can reduce planet-heating emissions by about 25%. 

The low prices and sustainability benefits make thrifting a vital form of shopping to explore.

Redditors' reactions proved just how exciting and valuable the OP's find was.

"Thrift Le Creuset is my white whale! So hard to find. Congrats!" wrote one.

"Get ready to make the best grilled cheese of your life in that old LC," said another.

