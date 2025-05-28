Shopper stunned after sticking hand in pocket of jacket purchased at thrift store: 'It looks authentic to me'

Imagine purchasing a piece of clothing from a thrift store simply because it's cool. And then later, you discover you got more than you bargained for when you find a hidden gem within its pocket.

That's precisely what happened to one lucky Redditor who posted in the r/JewelryIdentification subreddit: "I found maybe a Tiffany necklace in the pocket of a thrifted jacket."

The delicate necklace featured a tiny elephant charm that, at first glance, didn't seem like much. "I thought it was brass and silver plating," they wrote. But after giving it a quick polish with salt water and foil, they spotted a nearly microscopic engraving behind the elephant's ear: "T&Co Italy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

That stamp suggests a possible link to Tiffany & Co., a luxury brand known for its timeless designs, premium materials, and price tags that range from hundreds to millions of dollars. Not only that, but Tiffany has a strong environmental accountability program and is dedicated to conservation.

"I have this exact necklace from Tiffany," one commenter said. "It looks authentic to me!"

Sure, thrifting is a great way to save money on clothes, household items, and everyday essentials. However, it's also a real-life treasure hunt where pockets, drawers, and secret compartments may hide valuable surprises. Some shoppers have even uncovered vintage watches, designer handbags, or wads of cash in thrifted goods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Besides being a savvy way to score great deals, thrifting helps keep usable items out of landfills. And it's not a one-time fluke. One thrifter found a $200 Ascaso espresso machine for $12. Another shopper found rare porcelain spice jars hidden in a bin among various cheap goods for the same price.

If you're inspired to start your own secondhand scavenger hunt, check out TCD's guide to thrifting for smart tips. After all, you never know what treasures await, just one pocket away. As one commenter stated, "Lucky find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.