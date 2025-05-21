Thrift shopper sparks envy with photos of valuable items purchased for 50 cents at Goodwill: 'Amazing score'

A Goodwill shopper had the internet buzzing after scoring gorgeous vintage strawberry salt and pepper shakers for just 50 cents each — a deal that had commenters shaken up.

The Reddit post, which took off on r/ThriftStoreHauls, shows the poster sitting in their car holding two ruby-red strawberry-shaped shakers. The translucent shakers have little raised bumps replicating strawberry seeds, while the top leaves are golden with intricate designs and loops at the very top.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The condiment holders closely resemble vintage 1960s shakers made in Japan, which can be found on eBay for $80. "I'm missing the stand, but could NOT pass this up from Goodwill today!! Big win!" the poster wrote.

The find is more than just a score for a collector. It's a perfect example of how secondhand shopping helps stretch a budget, reduce waste, and bring old items back to life. Whether you're hunting for art, home goods, or kitchenware, thrift stores are a great way to save money without feeding the cycle of overproduction. Plus, shopping secondhand helps keep useful items out of landfills — a win for your wallet and the planet.

That's part of what makes secondhand shopping so appealing. Another customer scooped up a fashionable piece for their living room. Best of all, the proceeds went to Habitat for Humanity. Someone else picked up a chair worth hundreds of dollars for $4.99.

"These are gorgeous salt n pepper shakers omg," one Redditor said.

"Jealous!!!! 50 cents each??" someone else acknowledged.

A fourth user wrote, "Amazing score!!!"

