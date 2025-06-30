Frustrated shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'Surely they meant $1.99'

"I only go to their bins anymore."

A frustrated shopper aired out their Goodwill grievances on r/ThriftGrift.

The OP's picture showed a plastic-wrapped container filled with cheap jewelry, labeled with a $199.99 price sticker. "Local Goodwill's gone insane," the OP said. "$200 for a small jar of crappy department store jewelry."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters had varying opinions, but most of them boiled down to one thing: Goodwill has changed.

While costs vary from location to location, shoppers have noticed a general uptick in prices. One customer, for example, found otherwise cheap knick-knacks going for $30 at their local Goodwill location. This is part of an ongoing trend that's only going to worsen.

Sheng Lu, a professor at the University of Delaware's Department of Fashion and Apparel Studies, told USA Today that demand for secondhand items will likely increase in the wake of tariffs.

Does this mean thrifting is out? Not quite.

Commenters on r/ThriftGrift showed off their thrifting savvy. "I only go to their bins anymore," one said. "All of this stuff they price so ridiculously high … eventually ends up there to be sold by weight."

By "their bins," they're referring to Goodwill outlet centers. Instead of a traditional store set-up, the items are placed in large bins and priced by weight. It might take a little while to strike gold, but if you're committed to shopping secondhand, these provide a great alternative.

Another commenter suggested switching to children's hospital thrift stores or disabled veterans' stores, where the proceeds go towards people in need.

Ultimately, thrifting remains in your best interests. Prices are generally below the retail level, and people are still finding hidden gems — one customer even snatched up 24-karat gold jewelry. Plus, it's good for the planet. Secondhand shopping saves items that would have otherwise been landfilled.

This dilemma is complicated, but that doesn't mean it's hopeless. Through conscious shopping and switching up your methods, you can still take advantage of the many benefits thrifting has to offer.

And there's always the chance there's a mistake on the price tag.



"Surely they meant $1.99," one commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.