Thrift shopper surprised after finding stunning item buried in costume jewelry grab bag: 'Classic design'

Discovering a hidden treasure at a thrift shop is always a thrill, but it's especially exciting when you've taken a risk on a jewelry grab bag and found a 14-karat gold ring inside. One thrift shopper recently had this experience and shared their treasure on Reddit.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of the beautiful ring and wrote, "Found a Michael Anthony 14k gold Bow Ring in a costume jewelry grab bag today."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A 14k gold Michael Anthony ring like the one featured in this post could cost anywhere from $140 to $500. Stumbling upon one in a thrift store costume jewelry bag is a steal.

Most secondhand shoppers enjoy getting their everyday necessities, including home decor and kitchenware, at bargain prices from thrift shops. Buying your frequently purchased items, such as clothing and shoes, at thrift store rates can really add up in savings.









According to PIRG, most people buy 53 new articles of clothing every year. If each of those items were thrifted instead of purchased new, the savings would be huge.

In addition to cutting down costs for everyday items, another benefit of shopping at thrift stores is the occasional discovery of a rare or valuable item marked down to a great price.

Lucky shoppers have found treasures including brand-new Vans for $8, a $300 rice bowl priced at only $5, and a limited edition Le Creuset bakeware dish for just $35.

Thrifting is not only great for your wallet, but it's also helpful for the environment since shopping secondhand keeps items out of landfills, cutting down on pollution.

Other Redditors were excited about the gold ring the OP purchased.

"Very cute and classic design," one user said. "Goes with everything."

Another simply said, "Love!"

Someone else asked if the ring was the correct size, and the OP responded, "It was not, which made me sad because I think it's super cute."

