Shopper stunned by expensive discovery inside bag purchased from thrift store: 'Those look wonderful'

One lucky thrifter shared their luxurious find on Reddit, and community members tried to guess how much the items are worth.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls, a forum dedicated to sharing unique secondhand finds, one Reddit user shared a photo of a case seemingly filled with real pearls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The [number] of real pearls I found in a $30 bag of mixed jewelry," the original poster wrote.

The find was praised by other users who were impressed to see such an expensive haul acquired on the cheap.

One commenter, who said that they have decades of experience with beads, believed the pearls pictured in the post could be worth between $150 and $200 — over five times the cost of the materials at the thrift store.

Plus, the raw pearl beads came with other jewelry, as another user pointed out, which adds to the value of the haul.

The post highlighted how shoppers can get rare, unique, and even luxury items for less at the thrift store. Secondhand shopping not only helps patrons save money on products like clothes, home goods, and furniture, but it also helps the planet, too.

Thrifting can save you hundreds on replacing household items you would have otherwise bought new. It can also divert tons of textile waste from landfills, helping curb the amount of waste in landfills that release heat-trapping gases into our atmosphere. It's a win for your wallet and the environment.

On Reddit, users chimed in to share their thoughts about the OP's haul.

"I love pearls and those look wonderful," one person wrote.

Others shared their uncertainty about the legitimacy of the pearls, but shared tips on how to test whether the beads were real or fake.

"You can check them by very gently biting them, so the edge of your tooth slides across the surface," someone said. "A real pearl will feel sort of grainy, a fake pearl will feel smooth," one person wrote. They later added, "Acetone will also melt fake pearls."

One commenter shared the bright side of having the pearls, genuine or not.

"Even if they are fake, still a good find if you have a project in mind!" they noted.

