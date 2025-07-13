Family stunned after finding out true value of item purchased at thrift store for $13: 'Such a steal'

A young secondhand shopper found a cute sweater, but it turned out to be worth way more than she anticipated.

"My daughter paid $13 for this sweatshirt two months ago. Tonight my wife discovered it's worth hundreds," the original poster wrote on the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum.

It turns out the sweater is a limited-edition piece from popular street artist Kai, and it has been seen on eBay with a starting bid of $600.

The sweater looks great, and it's possible to get a similar look with existing clothing, provided you apply a little elbow grease. Repairing holes in clothes with cute designs can produce some great results. This is a trend called visible mending, which is trying to turn thriftiness into something fashionable.

Finding a great deal at the thrift shop is always exciting, but that's just one of the upsides of buying used.

By preventing clothes from going to landfills, thrift shoppers are reducing the amount of methane being released into the air. As clothes decompose, they produce the polluting gas, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts.

Worse still, the amount of synthetic material in clothes means they shed microplastics, which end up in the fish we catch and eat. Once ingested, microplastics can incur all sorts of problems with our endocrine, immune, and reproductive systems.

Some companies have been able to make entire businesses out of finding a second life for used textiles. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just some of the services offering rewards for those willing to donate their gently used garments.

Reddit commenters were floored by the Kai sweater find.

"Wow!! I work at an embroidery shop, and the amount of embroidery on this is crazy!!" one community member said. "$13 is such a steal."

"What a fun find for the kid! Good deal for a very cool hoodie," another said.

