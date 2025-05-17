Shopper stunned after opening up jewelry box purchased at thrift store: 'I could hear things hidden inside'

Sometimes, thrifted items can contain fun surprises. One shopper purchased a jewelry box after hearing a few items inside; when they got home, they were thrilled to find several lovely pieces of jewelry.

Next time you are at a flea market or secondhand shop, take some time to check pockets and boxes; occasionally, you will be rewarded. One savvy thrifter, who posted their score on Reddit, was lucky enough to purchase a vintage jewelry box with a small cache of items inside.

"​​Thrifted this jewelry box today because I could hear things hidden inside of it," they wrote.

Sharing several photos with r/ThriftStoreHauls, this shopper showed off five rings, a pair of earrings, a lighter and chain, and two guitar picks that were hidden away inside the jewelry box. While they may not be designer, there are a couple of high-quality pieces.

The OP gave additional details in the comments of the posts, saying, "One is gold filled, and one is sterling."

This is far from an uncommon experience. Thrifters have found all sorts of bonuses while shopping. One shopper found a 14k gold ring in a bag of costume jewelry, while someone else opened a suitcase to find a rare and valuable coin. Others have been blessed with cash in the pockets of thrifted clothing, with one lucky person finding $2,000 in an old jacket.

These are not the typical thrifting experiences, but they show that anything can happen while shopping secondhand. Beyond these exciting and rare finds, shopping for pre-loved items will save you money while being a little gentler on the planet.

Even if you don't find bonus items while shopping, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items," according to CouponFollow.

By choosing pre-loved items not only are you going to save money but you are keeping things out of landfills. With the churn of fast fashion, textile waste has become a massive issue around the world, with discarded clothing choking landfills and waterways in places like Ghana and China.

A few pieces of jewelry isn't going to solve our waste issue, but every little bit helps.

The supportive folks on Reddit were impressed with these treasures.

One person wrote, "Omg, those rings … are great!"

Someone else commented about the joy of old jewelry boxes: "Oh, I love this! I do the jewelry for my thrift, and we typically get a couple of old jewelry boxes each month. Anytime I get one, I feel like I'm opening a treasure box."

Another supporter of thrifting said, "Beautiful haul."

