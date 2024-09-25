Shopper shocked after opening appliance box purchased from local thrift store: 'It was sitting there like it was meant for me'

Sometimes, you're lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

For one shopper, that place was their local thrift store, and the time was shortly after a brand-new lawn tool had been placed, unopened, on the shelf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The lawn care enthusiast posted a photo of their lucky find on Reddit, boasting, "$30 at my local thrift store, brand new in the box."

The tool in question was a scarifier and dethatcher, which is used to improve the health of yards by churning up dense layers of thatch to allow for more sunlight, water, and airflow to the roots.



The OP shared their awe, writing, "Went there looking at golf clubs and it was sitting there like it was meant for me."

Other commenters were vicariously joyous, sharing in OP's fortuitous find.

"Have the same one. Love it. Good find," one person wrote.

Another agreed, saying, "One of the most useful lawn gadgets I own."

One said simply, "You win."

OP explained that they had been searching online for the same tool for over a year. Normally, it retails new for upwards of $100. In fact, many commenters half-jokingly offered to buy it off of OP. (They, of course, politely declined.)

Finding big-ticket items for much smaller price tags is one of the thrills of thrift shopping for many consumers, from aspiring home chefs looking for new gadgets to homeowners in search of lawn tools like this one.

Fellow Redditors have shared other screaming deals they've found, from a full Le Creuset cookware set for $55 — offering a savings of over a thousand dollars — to a unique designer-made coffee table and even a rare Bob Dylan record.

And in addition to rare finds, thrift shops are also an excellent low-cost option for daily items. Whether you're looking for a seasonal wardrobe refresh or an overhaul of home decor, buying items secondhand is an excellent way to enjoy finding new-to-you items without breaking the bank.

Additionally, in a buying-obsessed culture where overconsumption runs rampant, many opt to purchase secondhand specifically because it keeps items out of landfills. Doing this also keeps their own dollars from contributing to cheaply made, pollution-spewing industries like fast fashion.

