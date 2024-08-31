Viral 'underconsumption core' trend puts pressure on brands: 'A reaction to the constant overconsumption that is pushed on us'

"I see it as celebrating products that have served me well over a long period of time."

TikTok users are known for pushing back en masse when they don't think something is right.

One of their latest targets, according to Fast Company, is products that are made to be cheap. These products may cost less upfront, but they don't last and end up being thrown away. Then, people have to pay even more money to replace them.

TikTokers want better quality products that last for years for a number of reasons. Some simply like their things and don't want to have to find newer versions or pay to upgrade.

"I see it as celebrating products that have served me well over a long period of time," a user called chloeisag said.

Some, though, want better products so they don't have to do as much damage to the Earth.

Sabrina, another TikToker, said, "I think it's a reaction to the constant overconsumption that is pushed on us."

These users resent being forced to damage the planet because there aren't durable, long-lasting, sustainable options for many of the things they want to buy.

The landfill problem they see is real. According to the University of Colorado in Boulder, landfills release methane gas and carbon dioxide into the air. They destroy wildlife habitats and tend to leach dangerous chemicals into the ground and the groundwater nearby.

This affects the people who have to work and live around landfills, who tend to have higher rates of poverty than other populations, according to the University of Michigan. The University of Colorado says that they suffer congenital malformations, water supply contamination, an increased number of bugs, and more, all because they live close to a landfill.

If you like products that last and the idea of more landfills makes you a little sick inside, underconsumption core might be for you. And when you have to get rid of something, try to recycle it before you toss it away. That way, you can be a better citizen in the environment even when you're forced to buy cheap stuff that doesn't last.

