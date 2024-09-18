Shopper amazes internet with photos of 'impressive' haul from Goodwill store: 'This was in one trip?'

While motherload hauls like this one are rarer, it isn't uncommon for shoppers to find luxury or name-brand items at thrift or secondhand stores for extremely discounted prices.

A bewilderingly lucky Goodwill thrifter stunned users on Reddit after hitting the secondhand jackpot.

In a series of images shared to Reddit, the thrifter showed off their haul: an Arc'teryx GORE-TEX waterproof jacket, three YETI tumblers, three gently used hockey jerseys, a Pendleton blanket, and a Depeche Mode band t-shirt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Any single one of these items found by the thrifter would likely garner its own post to Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, but it is clear the thrift store gods were smiling upon the shopper that day, as some users in the comments of the post put it.

All of the items found by the shopper probably cost them around $10 total at Goodwill Bins' $1.45 per pound pricing, saving them hundreds of dollars on items like the Arc'teryx jacket and the Pendleton blanket, which retail for hundreds of dollars.



While mother-lode hauls like this one are rarer, it isn't uncommon for shoppers to find luxury or name-brand items at thrift or secondhand stores for extremely discounted prices.

But thrift shopping isn't just for those searching for name-brand deals. Shoppers can save big on necessities and everyday items, too.

Plus, thrift stores are better for the planet, too. They help to keep perfectly functional and often good or excellent quality items from wasting away in landfills. And every item that is kept out adds up, as 2.12 billion tons of waste enter the world's landfills every year.

Fortunately, secondhand and thrift shopping are becoming more popular as more individuals realize the impact of unsustainable practices and adopt more eco-friendly lifestyles. Projections from ThredUP suggest that the secondhand market will experience a twofold increase by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion. Last year, the secondhand seller's resale report also revealed that 75% of consumers have tried or are willing to try secondhand clothing shopping.

Thrifting is just one way to reduce the negative impact our consumption habits have on our one planet, and thrift store treasures shared to Reddit (like these ones) continue to inspire those to make more sustainable choices.

Users commenting on the original post were amazed by the thrifter's unbelievable luck.

"This was in one trip? Impressive…" wrote one user.

Another said, "So jealous of the Depeche Mode tee."

"What the heck," wrote a third.

