Shopper stunned after opening kitchen appliance box purchased at local Goodwill: 'I had no idea this existed'

A lucky Redditor's sweet thrift store score is melting hearts online. The user shared their excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community after snagging a high-end ice cream maker for a fraction of its usual price.

The post titled "Dreams do come true!" features photos of a Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker still in its original box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user couldn't believe their luck, writing, "I've been hoping to get one of these but wasn't holding my breath! The box had water damage but the machine hadn't been removed! Only $20!"

This frozen treat machine typically retails for a whopping $180, making the thrifter's $20 find an incredible 89% discount. Talk about a cherry on top of an already-sweet deal.



Thrifting treasures like this ice cream maker isn't just a way to save some serious dough — it's also a win for the planet. By giving pre-loved items a new home, we keep them out of landfills and reduce the demand for new products. This means fewer resources used and less pollution created in the manufacturing process.

But the benefits of thrifting go beyond just scoring occasional big-ticket items. It's a great way to save money on everyday essentials like backpacks, cookware, and furniture. Plus, there's the thrill of the hunt — you never know what unique or valuable items you might discover hiding on those thrift store shelves.

Thrifting is also a fantastic way to develop your own personal style without breaking the bank. Whether you're furnishing a new apartment or refreshing your wardrobe, secondhand shops offer endless possibilities for creative and budget-friendly finds.

The Reddit community was quick to celebrate the cool discovery.

One commenter exclaimed, "WHAT?! I had no idea this existed! Enjoy!"

Another user chimed in, "The little topping dispensers are so cute!"

A third simply added, "Omg enjoy!"

This Redditor's ice cream maker score is a delicious reminder of the joys of thrifting. Not only did they save a scoop (or several) of cash, but they also took a small step toward a more sustainable future. That's a sweet deal we can all get behind.

