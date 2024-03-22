Shopper finds incredible piece of furniture at local thrift store: 'I'd be so happy if I found something like this while thrifting'

"[It's] stunning and fits into your space so perfectly."

In the novel "Moby Dick," Captain Ahab searches long and hard for the giant white sperm whale that took his leg. And on the Reddit thread r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Redditor claims to have found their own version of the elusive sea creature — a beautiful thrifted coffee table.

"My first white whale!" they captioned their post. "Got this table for $30. When I got home I looked it up and it was about $1600!!"

The photo features a table with an intricate, curved base and a sleek glass surface. Already, it's been decorated to blend seamlessly into the home.

Whether it's a designer bag for only $215, a Chanel perfume that costs less than a latte, or a luxurious table for a fraction of its original going rate, the thrift world is full of money-saving and high-quality finds such as these.

And people are catching on — thrifting is incredibly popular. According to OnlineDasher, the U.S. thrift store market grew 4.7% annually in the last five years.

This is good news because it allows consumers to shop without participating in some of the harmful environmental impacts that come with overproduction. Americans throw away 50 pounds of furniture each year. Instead, donating these pieces to secondhand stores for lucky folks such as this Redditor to find is a much more sustainable option.

Other Redditors took to the comments section to offer their congratulations on the thrifter's discovery.

"I'd be so happy if I found something like this while thrifting," commented one user. "Awesome find!"

"Every time I see a piece like this it makes me feel like I need to buy myself a pick up truck, just in case," said another.

"That table is stunning and fits into your space so perfectly," one Redditor commented. "Keep thrifting my friend!"

