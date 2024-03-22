  • Home Home

Shopper finds incredible piece of furniture at local thrift store: 'I'd be so happy if I found something like this while thrifting'

"[It's] stunning and fits into your space so perfectly."

by Ella Hutcherson
"[It's] stunning and fits into your space so perfectly."

Photo Credit: iStock

In the novel "Moby Dick," Captain Ahab searches long and hard for the giant white sperm whale that took his leg. And on the Reddit thread r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Redditor claims to have found their own version of the elusive sea creature — a beautiful thrifted coffee table. 

"My first white whale!" they captioned their post. "Got this table for $30. When I got home I looked it up and it was about $1600!!" 

"[It's] stunning and fits into your space so perfectly."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"[It's] stunning and fits into your space so perfectly."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo features a table with an intricate, curved base and a sleek glass surface. Already, it's been decorated to blend seamlessly into the home. 

Whether it's a designer bag for only $215, a Chanel perfume that costs less than a latte, or a luxurious table for a fraction of its original going rate, the thrift world is full of money-saving and high-quality finds such as these. 

And people are catching on — thrifting is incredibly popular. According to OnlineDasher, the U.S. thrift store market grew 4.7% annually in the last five years. 

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

This is good news because it allows consumers to shop without participating in some of the harmful environmental impacts that come with overproduction. Americans throw away 50 pounds of furniture each year. Instead, donating these pieces to secondhand stores for lucky folks such as this Redditor to find is a much more sustainable option. 

Other Redditors took to the comments section to offer their congratulations on the thrifter's discovery. 

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I'd be so happy if I found something like this while thrifting," commented one user. "Awesome find!"

"Every time I see a piece like this it makes me feel like I need to buy myself a pick up truck, just in case," said another. 

"That table is stunning and fits into your space so perfectly," one Redditor commented. "Keep thrifting my friend!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x