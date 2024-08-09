Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of quaint rug purchased at thrift store: 'The best thing I've found yet'

"Looks to be in wonderful condition."

Household rugs add comfort, warmth, and character to any room. However, depending on the brand, material, size, and design, they can cost a pretty penny.

That's why one thrift store shopper was ecstatic to find a stunningly beautiful rug for approximately $830 below the retail price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post, the shopper shared a photo of the rug — adorned with leaves, butterflies, and a checkered border — in fantastic condition.

"Probably the best thing I've found yet," the original poster wrote in the caption. "I got this rug for $70, and when I looked it up, found out it's worth $900!"



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The thrifter shared in the comments that the rug was from Safavieh's Chelsea collection.

Thrift stores are excellent places to shop for rugs as well as many other household items, such as cookware, kids' toys, and bicycles.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit has over 3.4 million followers, making it one of the 200 largest Reddit communities. People worldwide are crushing outdated stereotypes about secondhand stores and making their discoveries go viral online.

Even occasional trips to Goodwill or a locally owned thrift shop can land you brag-worthy discounts on things you already need and are planning to buy. In our guide to thrifting, we also share resources for online secondhand stores and answer common questions people have about thrifting.

Every item you buy at a thrift store keeps someone else's unwanted clutter out of a landfill and reduces the demand to manufacture new products that strain dwindling resources. Just think about the impact it would have if everyone you know tried shopping secondhand before buying brand-new.

Browsing thrift stores to decorate your home with rugs is an economical and eco-friendly choice. But if you don't find the size and style you are looking for, you can still take a sustainable approach by supporting brands that reuse materials and are committed to reducing waste.

Fortunately, there are sustainable furniture companies that specialize in tables, chairs, sofas, and other household decor.

"Very stylish motif as well!" one Redditor said. "Looks to be in wonderful condition."

Another user commented, "Cute!"

"Amazing find," someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.