Woman calls out concerning online notion shaping shopping habits worldwide: 'It's a never-ending cycle'

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the effects of rising global temperatures and extreme weather events — to the point where it seems that nothing you do as an individual can help.

But as TikToker DepressionDotGov (@depressiondotgov) shared in a viral video, individual consumption does matter.

In her video, DepressionDotGov explains what she has learned about overconsumption over the years, including how it impacts one's finances, mental health, and the environment.

She points out a common misconception about how individual purchases don't really matter compared to what big corporations are doing.

Another of DepressionDotGov's points is that individual consumption is tied to personal fulfillment and happiness, but that feeling is fleeting and always leaves us wanting more.

"It upsets people to think that they could play some part in the bigger picture of things, and we don't want to sacrifice our wants and needs at the risk of unhappiness in our very short lives," she says.

In conclusion, she states that the best use of her platform is to discuss how social media influences consumer behavior, such as understanding how advertisers target you online. DepressionDotGov's message is important because it encourages people to rethink the way they buy things and consider the impacts of those purchases.

Overconsumption is a problem because it contributes to global waste and generates harmful pollution when that waste ends up in landfills. This pollution contributes to the overheating of our planet. Meanwhile, the production processes for new goods often exploit natural resources and involve harmful chemicals.

You can reduce and control your overconsumption habits and save money by changing how you shop for groceries — making a list in advance, for example — and prepare meals. Another idea is to shop at thrift stores for fashionable secondhand clothing and useful household items instead of buying everything brand-new.

"Your account has single-handedly helped redirect my mindset," one TikTok user commented.

Another TikToker wrote, "Overconsumption tells corporations to keep mass producing everything. It's a never-ending cycle."

"I've been more mindfully purchasing lately," shared another TikToker. "Only buying things I have an immediate use for and can use long term."

