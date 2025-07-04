Gardener shares easy trick to get more blooms out of popular garden flower: 'I never knew this'

The low-maintenance, stunning salvia plants are beautiful and vibrant flowers perfect for your summer garden.

To get the most out of your salvia's blooms, one gardener shared a helpful hack on how to get a second flush of blooms for the summertime.

"Don't worry, it's easier than you might think," the gardener, who goes by Hydrangea & Home (@hydrangeaandhome) on TikTok, tells her viewers.

If your salvias look a little tired, she encouraged viewers not to give up on them yet.

"A quick deadhead is all it needs to push out a whole new round of blooms," she wrote.

The scoop

To liven your salvias, all you need to do is find the salvia bloom stalks that are dried out and with faded color. Just follow the stalk down to the next set of leaves and then snip "right above that new set."

"I snipped these a few weeks ago, and as you can see, the new blooms are already being pushed out," she says.

The gardener explains that you can do this as many times as needed all summer long and that "your salvia and the bees will keep coming back for more."

How it's helping

Livening up your yard for the summer will ensure a tranquil space just outside your doorstep that you can rely on. However, there are other benefits to maintaining a flower garden over the warmer months.

Native gardens, which contain plants native to your region, help support the declining pollinator population. These pollinators help the ecosystem operate healthily and even maintain your garden for you, so there's less of a need for expensive fertilizers and intensive effort to keep a gorgeous yard.

At the same time, the warmer months are in desperate need of water retention. Instead of spending too much money on your water bill during heat waves, natural gardens keep the soil healthy, meaning less water and more water retention can ensure that you spend less money.

Native gardens further keep weeds at bay. Where weeds are quick to overcrowd gardens that are not conducive to a healthy ecosystem, native gardens do the opposite by making it harder for weeds to pop up and ruin your blooms. They can save you money on expensive, chemical-ridden weed killers.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were more than happy that the original poster shared her deadheading tips.

"Oooh, I never knew this, it was why I never got them," wrote one.

Another echoed what the gardener said: "I'm a huge believer in salvia too!"

Another echoed what the gardener said: "I'm a huge believer in salvia too!"