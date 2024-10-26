Gardener shares incredible before-and-after images of flower garden after just 1 year: 'You should be proud'

One German gardener just stunned the internet with an incredible "botanical" garden in their backyard — and demonstrated how weeds are just plants out of place.

They posted before-and-after photos of their work in r/NativePlantGardening. "The sub-Mediterranean part of my 'botanical' garden that I planted this year," they said. "It is based on the plant community Bromion erecti."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their "before" photo shows how the original poster shaped beds for the new plants, running through a backyard lawn and taking over for some parts of the struggling grass. Partially replacing a lawn like this is a great way to lower your utility bill since turf grass needs much more water than most plants.

The "after" photos show a garden paradise with a wide variety of plants. Multiple paths — both mulched and paved with cobblestones — run through the lush plant beds. A variety of white, yellow, pink, and purple flowers are in full bloom. The plants are arranged in tiers, short and tall, with a low pot full of small succulents visible in several shots.

Adding a selection of plants can have surprising benefits for your garden. Many varieties grow better when they're close to other species that may provide shade, change the composition of the soil, or deter pests. Plus, all those flowers bring in pollinators — and many rugged plants need less maintenance than a lawn. You can enjoy these benefits yourself if you rewild your garden.

Commenters were surprised to note some of the original poster's plant choices, which were influenced by their European location.

"So funny to see [mullein] in there," said one user. "It's such a weed in Ohio. If you ever get the time you should do another post with some closeups and names of some of the plants. I almost never see European gardens on this sub."

Others simply admired the original poster's handiwork. "You should be proud; this is gorgeous!" said one commenter.

