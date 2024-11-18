Homeowner shares eye-popping photos of unconventional yard transformation: 'Absolutely stunning'

One homeowner adapting to a new climate took advantage of the warm weather to grow beautiful blossoms in their butterfly garden until late in the season.

Their post appeared on r/gardening and included several photos of their flowers. According to the original poster, they are living in Zone 9b, which comprises some of the warmest parts of the United States.

"I miss a real fall," the original poster said. "But watching the bees, butterflies, and birds is pretty good too."

Their photos show a collection of multicolored blossoms flourishing in mulch beds. Commenters spotted "salvia, lantana, rudibeckia, echinacea." Pink, yellow, white, purple, and red flowers are interspersed with ornaments and a porch swing to allow the gardener to kick back and enjoy the garden view.

Planting flowers is an excellent move because they attract pollinators to your garden. Bees, butterflies, and sometimes other creatures, including beetles and hummingbirds, turn your garden into its own little show — not to mention the birds and other small animals that will come looking for bugs to eat.

Meanwhile, all those pollinators are great for the environment and for any fruit trees or vegetable gardens nearby. Plus, if you choose native flowers, you'll get to enjoy all those benefits while spending less money on water and less time on yard work. Even if you only rewild a small part of your yard, that's one less area that needs mowing and extra water.

Commenters were in love with the butterfly garden's design.

"Such a pristine garden!" one user wrote. "Absolutely stunning."

Another commenter had some incredible tips for growing a garden in the warm climate.

"I live in zone 9a/9b," they said. "I think part of adjusting to a new southern zone is realizing that the planting schedule is totally different, but you can probably grow some of the plants that you are used to. When I grew poppies I think they were blooming in February or March. You could also try planting things in a cooler microclimate like a more shaded area."

"I'd recommend looking into native plants for your area," they added. "They are mostly all butterfly/pollinator magnets. The flowering ones I have are always crawling with bees."

