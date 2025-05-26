Scientists issue urgent warning after observing dramatic shifts in bees' behavior — here's what you need to know

The issue could have implications for our food supply.

Insects are emerging earlier, plants are blooming sooner, and species are migrating to new territories as our planet's temperature rises, reported The Conversation.

What's happening?

Global temperatures are rising about 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, with warming in the 21st century happening three times faster than in the previous century. This rapid change forces plants and animals to adapt quickly or face serious consequences.

Wild bees in the U.S. are now emerging 10.4 days earlier than they did 130 years ago. The pace of this shift has sped up dramatically, with bees emerging about eight days earlier in 2020 than in 1970.

"Taking steps to reduce the activities driving global warming can help keep these species thriving and carrying out their roles in nature into the future," noted Courtney McGinnis, professor of biology at Quinnipiac University, per The Conversation.

Why is this timing mismatch concerning?

When bees emerge at different times than when flowers bloom, both species suffer. Plants miss their chance for pollination, and bees struggle to find food when they need it most.

This mismatch directly affects your food supply. "About 75% of plant species in North America require an insect pollinator," and "one in three bites of food you eat depend on a pollinator," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per The Conversation.

The timing problems are already causing "a 3% to 5% decline in global fruit, vegetable, spice, and nut production annually," a recent study found, per The Conversation. If you enjoy almonds, apples, or berries, this trend threatens foods you love.

Beyond your kitchen, these changes make natural areas less resilient to disturbances like wildfires, pollution, and droughts. When pollinators decline, entire ecosystems become more vulnerable to environmental stresses.

Fish populations are also moving toward the poles as ocean temperatures rise, while bumblebees are disappearing from southern regions and moving to cooler northern territories. These shifts create new competition between species fighting for limited resources.

What can I do to help pollinators?

You can create pollinator-friendly spaces in your yard by planting native flowering species that bloom at different times throughout the growing season. This gives bees, butterflies, and other pollinators consistent food sources.

Cutting down on (or eliminating) pesticide use in your garden helps protect the insects that keep your plants productive. Consider leaving some areas of your yard unmowed to provide shelter for ground-nesting bees.

On a broader scale, supporting clean energy and reducing the use of dirty fuels helps slow atmospheric pollution. Every action you take to lower your carbon footprint helps maintain the delicate timing relationships that have evolved between plants and their pollinators over thousands of years.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



