Gardener shares before-and-after photos of amazing summer garden transformation: 'Next year will be awesome'

Watching your plants spring to life is one of the many exciting benefits of adding a garden to your yard. One gardener showed off the progress they made over just a couple of months.

They shared before-and-after photos with r/NativePlantGardening on Reddit, a community of like-minded individuals focused on creating homes and yards full of native flora.

The first photo shows a section of their garden with some larger plants and flowers but predominantly smaller greenery that has yet to bloom. The second photo shows a tremendous amount of growth as well as a ton of beautiful pink, yellow, and white flowers. They captioned it with: "Garden bed is just 10 months old. Next year will be awsome!"

The OP added in the comments that their garden includes lanceleaf coreopsis, black-eyed Susans, and New York ironweed — all of which are native to the New York area where they live.

Choosing to plant native plants is one of the best ways to support your local ecosystems. Native plants have evolved to thrive in specific areas, meaning they will need less maintenance, like watering, pesticides, and fertilizers. In fact, choosing to grow more native plants in your yard — known as rewilding — could save you time and money.

Planting native flora has become more popular in the past several years as people learn more about making eco-friendly and pollinator-friendly choices. According to the National Gardening Survey, 28% of U.S. adults are purchasing plants that are beneficial for native bees, butterflies and birds.

Other members of the native plant community were impressed with the OP's efforts.

"That's awesome! Everything looks so happy," wrote one commenter.

Someone else said, "Nice, I like the spacing and number, more plants, fewer weeds."

Another person asked, "Seed or plugs?" To which the OP responded, "I started seed plugs in my house in February, using grow lights and a bright window."

