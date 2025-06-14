Gardening expert shares unconventional method for preventing weeds: 'Don't be afraid to break the rules'

When it comes to home gardening, plenty of rules have been put in place by experts to help you get the most out of your plants. But that doesn't always mean that some rules weren't made to be broken.

TikToker and gardening enthusiast juliesbackyardeden (@julies_backyard_eden) shared a post that encouraged viewers to think outside the gardening box.

For a long time, experts have warned home gardeners about the risks of overplanting. Planting too many plants in a small space could be detrimental to their growth and overall health. Overcrowding may lead to competition for resources like light, water, and nutrients. Some plants may also face issues such as reduced airflow and an increased risk of disease.

However, when working with native plants, there may be an exception. "Don't be afraid to break the rules in your veggie garden," the TikToker wrote.

Many native plants are able to thrive in densely packed gardens and smaller spaces. "If you're working with a small space, you've got to think like nature," the TikToker suggests. "Because here's the thing: Nature hates bare soil. If you leave empty patches, guess what? Weeds will step in."

Native plants can help suppress weeds by forming dense ground cover, all without the need for harmful chemicals. Not only can native plants reduce the need for weeding, but they also conserve soil moisture and enhance overall garden health. This saves you money by requiring less maintenance and watering.

Many common vegetables, such as corn, beans, and squash, are native to North America. Other native vegetables include varieties of lettuce and mushrooms. Cultivating your own native vegetable garden can offer a wide variety of health benefits and help you establish a more well-rounded and nutritious diet.

As an added bonus, homegrown fruits and vegetables can even taste better than the produce you buy at the store. When you harvest plants yourself, they're typically picked at peak ripeness and then eaten shortly after. This helps retain more of their natural sugars, acids, and even aromas. On top of that, homegrown produce isn't exposed to prolonged storage and transportation conditions.

In the comments section, a few users were impressed with the simple and efficient gardening hack.

"What great tips. Thank you," wrote one commenter.

"Thank you for sharing this!!" exclaimed a second user.

