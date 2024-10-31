5 boring grass lawns that were magically transformed into beautiful native gardens

  • Home Home

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Reddit

Lawns have a lot of disadvantages. They use up more than their fair share of water, take time and effort to mow, and do little that's positive for the environment. 

If you have the option to switch to a native plant garden, you'll save time and money, while supporting pollinators and other wildlife. Plus, they can be gorgeous, as these five gorgeous examples show.

01.

Modern xeriscaping

"This has turned into a really fun hobby for me."

This yard is proof that native plants can look tidy and manicured. The owner has divided the space with mulch and different colors of gravel to create a distinctive pattern of beds. 

Low-growing plants are arranged in neat rows, with a medium-sized tree to anchor the design. The owner was especially pleased to note that they had created a paradise for bees and butterflies — all with minimal extra water used, even in Colorado.

Read more →

02.

A multicolored slope

"The stuff of dreams."

This homeowner started with grass all over their yard, including a steeply sloping section that has a staircase to let them climb it. They did leave a patch of grass — perfect for playing or picnicking — but replaced all the borders of the lawn with bushes, flowerbeds, and small trees. 

The sloped section has become a patchwork quilt of different-colored flowers, turning a useless yard feature into a decorative marvel (plus holding back the soil with deeper, stronger roots to prevent erosion).

Read more →

03.

A pollinator garden

"I learned a lot in this process."

In 2022, this homeowner started the process of transforming their boring lawn and barren flower patch into something extraordinary. They planted dozens of new plants, forming a dense border all around the remaining patch of lawn. 

By 2024, some of the plants were three feet high. They used yarrow, lemon balm, wild strawberries, coneflower, and more to feed the bees and butterflies. They also said they intended to add more garden sections around their house.

Read more →

04.

Lines and angles

"Looks intentional."

One homeowner cut into their existing grass lawn to create multiple geometric flower beds, leaving the grass as paths in between each section. 

They then planted an incredible assortment of native plants. A series of photos showed the advantage of variety: The garden still looks beautiful in every season, with different plants becoming prominent at different times.

Read more →

05.

A 'food bowl'

"Visually it's so much better than lawn."

This Australian homeowner wanted more out of their garden than just looks. After getting tired of their "crispy" grass, they replaced it with raised garden boxes that they used to grow food.

The yard still looks beautiful, though. Mulch paths, flourishing veggies and herbs, and a series of arches over each garden box give the yard a charming feel. The homeowner said this garden produces food in every season.

Read more →

