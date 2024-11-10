Gardener captures video of dreamy scene after transforming riverside property: 'So tranquil and beautiful'

"This is how Mother Nature intended it to be."

With more people awakening to the benefits of urban agriculture, many are voicing their excitement after spending time in natural spaces. One garden, found on Reddit, captures footage of a dreamy riverside scene.

Posted to the r/GardenWild community and labeled as a garden wildlife sighting, the clip highlights the vibrant plant biodiversity surrounding the riverbed and demonstrates how nature can thrive harmoniously when undisturbed.

"An armada! Everything flying around are dragonflies!" the original poster wrote.

As the presence of the winged creatures suggests, a healthy ecosystem is in place. One important part of a thriving ecosystem is biodiversity, which refers to the variety of life within a particular habitat. This includes animals, plants, fungi, and microorganisms such as bacteria, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Because biodiversity is so essential, conservation projects around the world are working to support it in natural habitats.

The Reddit post is also a reminder of how expansive monoculture lawns — popular in many parts of the United States — do a disservice to local wildlife.

Native plant lawns, on the other hand, are a boon for creatures like pollinators, which support our food systems. Rewilded yards also provide a host of benefits for homeowners, needing less water and oversight, which makes them a great deal for your bank account.

Natural lawns offer similar perks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, common native plants include Deer grass, Reed grass, and Purple Three Awn. If you're ever unsure if something is native to your area, the nonprofit Wild Ones' guide can help you get started. Other alternatives include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Ultimately, embracing natural, biodiverse areas is a win-win situation for both people and the planet, as being surrounded by nature does a lot of good. According to a recent study by UC Davis Health, being outdoors reduces cortisol levels, may lower rates of heart disease, and increases vitamin D — a crucial nutrient for a strong immune system.

"So tranquil and beautiful! This is how Mother Nature intended it to be," wrote one Redditor.

"Heavenly," commented another user.

"We are very lucky with the property we have, about 6 acres with 1000 feet of river frontage," the OP responded.

