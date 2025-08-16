Shopper makes unbelievable discovery hidden among old furniture from thrift store: 'I saw it as they were placing it on the floor'

To the untrained eye, it might have looked like any other wooden table. But one savvy thrift shopper recognized the value of a particular piece of furniture the second they saw it.

They triumphantly posted about their find in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. "Lane acclaim side table for $35," they wrote. "I saw it as they were placing it on the floor."

Similar items from Lane Acclaim, a mid-century modern furniture line from the 1950s and 1960s, regularly sell secondhand for thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were green with envy over the find.

"I've been wanting to find a table like this at the thrift stores forever," one person wrote.

"Nice snag!" another enthused. "Right place at the right time, was meant to be!"

Scoring such a find is part of the draw for dedicated secondhand shoppers. From rare designer clothes to genuine art pieces, the possibilities are endless. Some shoppers just get lucky, finding anything from a $10,000 bracelet to a wad of cash tucked away inside a pocket.

But rare and high-value items are hardly the only motivation. Shopping at thrift stores is also an excellent way to find daily commodities at deep discounts. Shoppers have taken to the same subreddit to brag about scoring affordable new kitchenware, new shoes, and even new binoculars for pennies on the dollar.

And while the financial savings are great, knowing that each secondhand purchase keeps those items out of a landfill is its own reward. Considering that the average American produces nearly five pounds of trash each day, any behaviors that instead look to reverse the current throwaway culture are hugely beneficial to the environment.

If thrift shops aren't your thing and you'd rather shop online, there are plenty of options there too. From community marketplaces and message boards such as the Buy Nothing Project and Facebook Marketplace to official resale platforms such as ThredUp, there are numerous ways to buy secondhand and save money — and the environment — in the process.

