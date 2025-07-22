Shopper estatic after making surprising discovery hidden inside thrifted wallet: 'Paid for itself'

Sometimes the best finds are the ones you don't expect to get.

In a post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit titled "White whale that paid for itself," a Reddit user shared what they found inside of a Chala Paw Print wallet purse. While waiting in line, they gave the bag another look and that's when they spotted an unexpected, yet pleasant, surprise.

"I was checking for tears again and found the $20," they wrote. "I stuffed it back and they opened and checked it while checking out. They didn't find it so it was meant to be. Lol. Small score but a score all the same."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow secondhand shoppers know just how rare and satisfying it is to come across hidden cash or unexpected treasures while thrifting. Other thrifters have shared high-end and underappreciated vintage items from their thrift trips that they found at totally unexpected prices.

Hidden gems are part of the thrill of thrifting, as the surprise factor can be both fun and profitable. In some cases, these discoveries can even bring in hundreds of dollars, such as a thrifter finding an 18-carat pendant for $20 that could be worth nearly $1,200.

Thrifting isn't just about the treasure hunt, though. It's an affordable way to find everyday necessities and unique pieces at a major discount while also helping to keep perfectly usable items out of landfills.

People are tired of the wasteful retail market. According to First Insight in 2020, Generation Z shoppers are demanding sustainable retail, as 62% who responded to a survey prefer to buy from sustainable companies. Only 39% of Baby Boomers agreed.

More and more people are embracing the thrifting lifestyle, and it's easy to see why. ThredUp's 11th annual resale report in 2023 revealed that one in three apparel items purchased in 2022 were secondhand.

As prices keep rising, it's no surprise that more people are turning to thrift stores, consignment shops, and secondhand sites to stretch their budgets. Whether you're looking for basics or hoping to stumble upon something rare, thrifting offers a practical (and often exciting) alternative to continuing the cycle and buying new.

"Love finding money in thrift stuff! Doesn't happen often but always feels like winning the lottery lol," one user wrote.

"Pawsome!" another user commented.

"Chala purses are $38! You got a great deal! I bought one at Goodwill for $2!" another was excited to relay to the OP.

