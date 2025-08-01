Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after appliance with $1.99 price tag at thrift store: 'That's a steal of a deal'

Shopping at thrift stores means you can often find a wide variety of products for far cheaper than you would if you were shopping retail. Those low prices can even extend to items like high-end appliances, as one Redditor discovered.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shared a photo of a KitchenAid mixer along with a receipt showing that they'd purchased it for $1.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "Best thrift find yet! … Besides a few bent knobs that still work but just take some added force, it seems everything's in pretty good shape."

Other Redditors' responses ranged from joy at the find to jealousy (or a mixture of both).

"Great find! And now it will probably last you a lifetime. May there be many baked goods in your future," commented one person.

Another user wrote, "My best deal on a Kitchenaid mixer was $15, marked way down because it didn't work. Never thought I'd see one even lower."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While finding a home appliance, such as a KitchenAid mixer, for as low a price as this person did might be rare, those shopping at thrift stores can still purchase all sorts of useful or valuable home appliances for pennies on the dollar.

If you do stumble across a white whale, as this person did, it makes the experience all the more exciting. After all, there are endless stories out there of thrift store shoppers stumbling across 14-karat gold bracelets for only $2 or a $595 duvet for only $4.

One Redditor summed up white whale discoveries best when they said, "WOW!!!! That's a steal of a deal!!! Congrats!!"

Regardless of what you're purchasing at thrift stores, though, you're saving money on clothing, shoes, and everyday necessities whenever you shop at them. Additionally, when it comes to purchasing home appliances that typically retail at expensive prices for pennies, you may potentially make a profit.

Thrift store shopping also extends the life of the products you're buying (particularly e-waste), keeping them out of landfills, which means the products aren't sitting around releasing carbon pollution as they deteriorate, making the planet a little bit cooler and cleaner.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.