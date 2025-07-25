  • Home Home

Landfill worker stunned by discovery in piles of trash: 'America is so wasteful'

by Cody Januszko
"This is upsetting to see."

Photo Credit: TikTok

One man's (or corporation's?) trash is another man's treasure.

For TikToker Shadynasty (@shesshadynasty), who shared a video of another TikToker, Junkyard Joseph (@junkyard.joseph), that saying holds true.

Junkyard Joe found multiple unopened and sealed packages of both toilet paper and paper towels in the landfill, along with cases of unopened water.

The video depicts a landfill worker who discovers loads of paper products while pushing trash into a giant pile. Then, it shows hundreds of cases of various types of drinking water. It finishes with him enjoying the fruits of his labor: one of the bottles of sparkling water that he saved.

While digging through the trash might not be for everyone, dumpster divers can sometimes find copious amounts of discarded products for free, much like Junkyard Joseph.

While dumpster diving is legal throughout the United States, the logistics can get complicated. For example, a dumpster diver may be in trouble if the dumpster is on private land.

If you choose to dumpster dive, be careful of potential sharp objects and other hazardous materials. Protective gear, such as gloves, can help keep you safe from unintended harm.

Many commenters noted that these goods could have gone to a homeless shelter instead of ending up in the landfill. The consensus online is that companies and restaurants may not want to donate unused products due to liability concerns, fearing what could happen if someone were to be injured or become ill from their donation.

The video has garnered over 6,400 likes and been shared over 1,100 times. The comments include a mix of shock and dismay.

"America is so wasteful," one viewer wrote.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States sent 146 million tons of waste to landfills in 2018. In contrast, only 69 million tons were recycled that same year.

The commenters appreciated Junkyard Joseph's work. One person said, "This is crazy! It's amazing and sad how much they throw away! Glad [you] were able to save some of it."

Others were more cautious, warning that there could have been recalls or some type of infestation to explain why all these items were thrown away.

Whether or not the goods are fine, one user summed it up best: "This is upsetting to see."

