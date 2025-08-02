Woman thrilled after discovering quality items for jaw-dropping price on Facebook Marketplace: 'It's so incredible'

While some scroll Facebook Marketplace for deals on everyday items, others strike gold — or, in this case, brass.

One Redditor shared their jaw-dropping bedroom find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, captioning it: "Antiques brass bed & vintage crewel stitched bedspread."

The post showcases four photos of the stunning setup, featuring a golden-framed bed and a meticulously embroidered coverlet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The details are what truly shine. The headboard and footboard display a horse-and-chariot scene in sculptured relief, while the white bedspread features raised, colorful floral embroidery — a style known as crewel stitching.

These timeless pieces aren't just beautiful: they're high-quality, well-made, and feature the kind of craftsmanship that's increasingly hard to find in affordable furniture today.

Even better? The Redditor scored both pieces for just $60 — $20 for the bed, and $40 for the bedspread.

"It's so incredible," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "That's a gorgeous set you have there."

And someone else chimed in, "$20 for that bed is actually insane."

Thrifting like this is more than just budget-friendly — it's also a savvy way to discover rare, high-end furniture without paying retail markup. Some secondhand shoppers even resell their finds for a profit.

Buying used also helps extend the life of well-made items and keeps them out of landfills, making it a win for your wallet and the environment. And stories like this one are far from rare — one shopper found an antique armoire for $9.99 at their local Goodwill. Another found a stainless steel cookware set that normally sells for nearly $1,000 for a mere $85.

For those just getting started, there are plenty of ways to dive into thrifting — from browsing online marketplaces like Facebook and Craigslist, to visiting local thrift stores, Goodwill, consignment shops, and even neighborhood yard or rummage sales.

Each offers a unique chance to uncover one-of-a-kind items at unbeatable prices. Whether you're furnishing a home, refreshing your wardrobe, or simply hunting for a great deal, thrifting helps you save money while supporting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Every secondhand purchase keeps quality goods in use and out of landfills — a small choice that adds up to a big impact over time.

