Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after items with cheap price tag at thrift store: 'Just when I needed them'

There's nothing better than heading to the thrift store and finding exactly what you were looking for, especially when it comes with a price tag that looks like a typo. That's exactly what happened to one Reddit user.

The post, shared in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, showed off a full set of glass mixing bowls (four in total) with the caption: "Just when I needed new mixing bowls, the local thrift store delivered!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even better? The entire set cost just $10. That's less than the price of a single bowl in most stores, and these came in a full matching set, all in great condition.

In the photo, the bowls are stacked and shining in a shopping cart, and they look as good as new (or maybe even better). There were no cracks or chips to justify the price: It was just one of those deals that seem too good to be true.

Enthusiastic thrifters came to the comments to share the excitement.

One user said, "These are the things I get excited to find too. What a great score to get the full set!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another added, "$10?!!! My store would have them $10+ each, price going up with the size. This is amazing! Love love love the color!"

This post is another example of how cool shopping secondhand is, especially if you like pretty things with an unbelievably low price tag. People go to thrift stores and find a lot of cool things (like designer items or vintage furniture) all the time, so it is not hard to understand why some people love it so much.

And let's not forget that finds like this are good for more than just your wallet. They are also great for the environment. Shopping secondhand keeps perfectly good items out of landfills, and it cuts down on the need to produce new stuff. That means less waste and less energy use, which translates into taking care of our planet.

If you haven't browsed your local thrift store lately, this might be your sign. Who knows? You might find your next favorite kitchen item there. And in the meantime, you are doing a lot of good for the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.