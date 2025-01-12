Thrifter unknowingly snags valuable artwork for cheap: 'It was quite a thrill when I found out about the artist'

"I would have grabbed that for sure!"

One thrifter scored an amazing deal on artwork from the contemporary artist Andrea Zittel and decided to brag about it in r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The original poster shared photos of a minimalist piece of art that consisted of several sets of black lines painted on a white background. The print was signed by Zittel and dated 2001.

In the post, the OP explained that Zittel's work can be found in many museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City — one of the most famous museums in the world. It's unknown how much the piece originally sold for, but the poster snagged it for just $2 because the thrift store was unfamiliar with the artist, and part of the glass was broken.

Even with the blemish, it's a huge steal, considering some of the artist's work has sold for thousands of dollars, according to the online auction marketplace Invaluable.









"I love that! I would have grabbed that for sure!" one person commented.

"Yeah, it was quite a thrill when I found out about the artist," the OP replied.

Other thrifters have also gotten great bargains on rare, valuable artwork, including an original animation cell from a classic Disney movie that sold for just $4 and a piece of modern art valued at nearly $1,000 for only $24. Many shoppers have even found high-value kitchenware from brands such as Le Creuset and KitchenAid for hundreds off the sticker price.

Even if you're not shopping for anything fancy, you can still find good deals on everyday items like clothing, shoes, furniture, and books at your local thrift shop. And thrifting isn't only a win for your wallet — it also makes the planet greener by keeping items out of landfills and reducing the amount of resources needed to make new items.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new wardrobe or a unique piece of art, thrift stores can be a gold mine for high-quality, sustainable products.

"Awesome piece!" another Redditor said about the OP's find.

"I wish I found some cool art once in a while," another commented.

"I have another piece I just dropped off to a gallery. I got it at an estate sale [for] $10. It's also a modern piece and another reputable artist ... It's a Tom Holland. Also in MOMA," the OP replied.

