  • Home Home

Thrifter unknowingly snags valuable artwork for cheap: 'It was quite a thrill when I found out about the artist'

"I would have grabbed that for sure!"

by Kristen Lawrence
"I would have grabbed that for sure!"

Photo Credit: iStock

One thrifter scored an amazing deal on artwork from the contemporary artist Andrea Zittel and decided to brag about it in r/ThriftStoreHauls. 

The original poster shared photos of a minimalist piece of art that consisted of several sets of black lines painted on a white background. The print was signed by Zittel and dated 2001. 

"I would have grabbed that for sure!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I would have grabbed that for sure!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the OP explained that Zittel's work can be found in many museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City — one of the most famous museums in the world. It's unknown how much the piece originally sold for, but the poster snagged it for just $2 because the thrift store was unfamiliar with the artist, and part of the glass was broken. 

Even with the blemish, it's a huge steal, considering some of the artist's work has sold for thousands of dollars, according to the online auction marketplace Invaluable




"I love that! I would have grabbed that for sure!" one person commented

"Yeah, it was quite a thrill when I found out about the artist," the OP replied

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

Other thrifters have also gotten great bargains on rare, valuable artwork, including an original animation cell from a classic Disney movie that sold for just $4 and a piece of modern art valued at nearly $1,000 for only $24. Many shoppers have even found high-value kitchenware from brands such as Le Creuset and KitchenAid for hundreds off the sticker price. 

Even if you're not shopping for anything fancy, you can still find good deals on everyday items like clothing, shoes, furniture, and books at your local thrift shop. And thrifting isn't only a win for your wallet — it also makes the planet greener by keeping items out of landfills and reducing the amount of resources needed to make new items. 

Whether you're on the hunt for a new wardrobe or a unique piece of art, thrift stores can be a gold mine for high-quality, sustainable products. 

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Awesome piece!" another Redditor said about the OP's find. 

"I wish I found some cool art once in a while," another commented.

"I have another piece I just dropped off to a gallery. I got it at an estate sale [for] $10. It's also a modern piece and another reputable artist ... It's a Tom Holland. Also in MOMA," the OP replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x