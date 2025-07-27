Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item purchased for $7 at thrift store: 'That's amazing'

One Redditor just pulled off the kind of thrift store win most of us only dream about.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user shared a photo of their latest find: a pair of Leica Ultravid 10x42 binoculars.

The caption said, "Just picked these up for $7, apparently they retail for $1,000." The post featured an illustrative photo to stoke further envy.

This is high-end, professional-grade, forever-keeper kind of gear. Birders and outdoor lovers know how special Leica Ultravids are. They're sharp, lightweight, and built to last a lifetime.

Thrifting wins like this are always fun to see, but they're also a great reminder of how much value you can find secondhand compared to buying new.

It's not just about saving cash. Buying used keeps stuff out of landfills and gives perfectly good items a second life, which means it is also a good way to keep our planet safe.

Landfills are notorious for producing the gas methane, which is significantly more potent in its planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide. Every item that gets added to the pile just exacerbates the problem.

So, when you go to a thrift store, you are saving money and taking care of the environment all at the same time. Sounds like a good deal, right?

Commenters were just as stunned by this haul. One user wrote, "That's amazing."

Another chimed in with, "You lucky dog. Those Leicas Ultravids are like forever birder bins, and you got the 10x42 instead of the 8x20s too! Amazing! If you end up not using those, I'll gladly take them off your hands."

While not every trip to the thrift store will dig up a luxury item, these kinds of finds show up more often than you might think. People have stumbled upon everything from designer clothes to expensive tables.

Who knows? You might find your next favorite thing among the thrift store racks and rails.

