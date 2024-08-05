Woman shocked after uncovering true value of jewelry found at garage sale for less than $1: 'I can't believe it'

A woman who bought two interesting pieces of jewelry at a garage sale later found out she got way more than her money's worth. The jewelry cost only $1, but it was made of real gold.

The thrifter posted several photos of her finds in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and titled the post "Garage Sale Haul of My Life."

The first photo shows a bracelet with tiny gems. The original poster wrote, "Grabbed the bracelet for the unique belt design and how well made it was." She goes on to explain that she also purchased a necklace with sparkling stones because her "friend thought the red stone looked real."

She later discovered that the bracelet was 14-karat gold and the necklace was 10k gold. The OP said: "I paid a dollar for both! I can't believe it!"



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is full of finds just like these. Secondhand shoppers everywhere enjoy the occasional surprise of finding rare and valuable items such as luxury furniture, cookware, and household appliances — all for bargain deals. This thrifter paid a pittance for two pieces of expensive jewelry that could easily be worth hundreds of dollars.

Most people who shop secondhand are smartly purchasing their everyday necessities at huge discounts. Items including clothing, shoes, and accessories can be found in droves at most thrift stores and online secondhand businesses for about a third of the cost of new products — many times even cheaper.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Used items often end up in landfills, which give off toxic methane gas as organic waste decomposes. Saving these items from that fate helps the environment and is one more reason consumers can feel good about shopping secondhand.

Some shoppers scour garage sales and thrift shops for hidden gems, and others accidentally stumble upon them, but they all get the thrill of discovery and the satisfaction of knowing they got away with a steal.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited to see this thrifter's sparkly finds. "Wow! Lucky!!!" one Redditor said.

Another user exclaimed, "Holy cow!!"

"Love finding surprises like this!" a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.