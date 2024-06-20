Shopper shares unbelievable back-to-back Hoka tennis shoe finds at thrift store: 'Can't even believe [it]'

A thrift shopper scored big-time in the shoe section, saving themselves money and saving the environment from more landfill waste.

A user on the Reddit subthread r/ThriftStoreHauls lucked out, posting their find of not one but two pairs of lightly used Hoka sneakers. "I love these shoes and use them for work," the caption read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP revealed in the comment section that they bought the pair of Hokas for $28 and $34. This is huge savings considering that the Hoka models shown usually retail for around $140 each, meaning the OP saved over $200 and also promoted the benefits of shopping secondhand rather than buying new products all the time.

Buying secondhand not only means chances to save big bucks, but it is also extremely beneficial to the environment. The sneaker industry is valued at over $700 billion, according to Business Research Insights, relying on the production and sales of shoes that are often made with chemicals harmful to people and the environment. A recent Washington Post article highlighted the negative impacts of sneakers.

"Every step we take, our shoes leave behind an invisible trail of toxic contaminants that can potentially harm the soil, water, and animal health," the Post reported. With every new pair of shoes created, production using synthetic, petroleum-based rubbers causes microplastics to leach into our water systems and non-recyclable waste to fill up our landfills, the Post reported.

One way to curb these negative impacts is by buying secondhand. Thrifting reduces pollution from landfills by cutting out the production, packaging, and shipping associated with purchasing new pairs of shoes. You can find pretty much anything secondhand these days — from clothing to furniture and jewelry to kitchen appliances.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

And the industry is growing, with ThredUP projecting the secondhand market will reach $350 billion by 2028.

Commenters on the Reddit post were impressed with the finding of two pairs of highly sought-after Hoka shoes.

"I've seen so many people wearing these over the last year or so. … Finally found a pair a couple of months ago in great condition for less than $20. I'm now a convert!!!" one user commented.

The OP responded, saying: "Convert is right!! Your story is my story too!!! … Can't even believe I found two!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.