Shopper elated after uncovering incredible price tag on like-new KitchenAid mixer found at thrift store: 'It has three attachments and was tested'

A photo of an incredible find was posted on r/ThriftStoreHauls with the caption, "The thrift gods have finally smiled down upon me."

The thrifter went home with an original Hobart KitchenAid mixer all for the whopping price of $7.

"It has three attachments and was tested!" the OP wrote.

The thrifter admitted that it took a long time to find a score like this. Turns out it was well worth the wait.

This is a great example of why thrifting is the way to shop. A report from CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers save over $1,700 per year. It's so much more fun to come home with what you want at a fraction of the cost.

These mixers typically retail for well over $300 unless they're on sale or refurbished. The Hobart models in particular are tough to find in the wild — but not impossible. Other KitchenAids have been found at estate sales and thrift shops for as low as $10. You never know when it will be your turn to score an unbelievable deal.

The odds are that whatever you're looking for can be found thrifting. From Goodwill and yard sales to online resale apps like Poshmark and OfferUp, it's easier now than ever. If you're more of a designer-minded shopper, check out RealReal.

According to EcoWatch, secondhand clothing shopping outgrew the overall retail clothing market by seven times in 2023 and is only expected to grow more. This is great news for our pockets and the planet.

The less items that find their way into our toxic gas-inducing landfills, the better. So choosing where to purchase and how to get rid of things can make a huge difference.

While most people wished they had found the thrifted mixer themselves, well wishes were sent nonetheless.

"These babies never die. Great score!" one Redditor applauded.

"Congratulations!" said another.

"Jealous," a third wrote.

