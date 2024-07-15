  • Home Home

Shopper elated after uncovering incredible price tag on like-new KitchenAid mixer found at thrift store: 'It has three attachments and was tested'

"The thrift gods have finally smiled down upon me."

by Jennifer Kodros
"The thrift gods have finally smiled down upon me."

Photo Credit: iStock

A photo of an incredible find was posted on r/ThriftStoreHauls with the caption, "The thrift gods have finally smiled down upon me."

The thrifter went home with an original Hobart KitchenAid mixer all for the whopping price of $7.

"It has three attachments and was tested!" the OP wrote.

"The thrift gods have finally smiled down upon me."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter admitted that it took a long time to find a score like this. Turns out it was well worth the wait. 

This is a great example of why thrifting is the way to shop. A report from CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers save over $1,700 per year. It's so much more fun to come home with what you want at a fraction of the cost. 

These mixers typically retail for well over $300 unless they're on sale or refurbished. The Hobart models in particular are tough to find in the wild — but not impossible. Other KitchenAids have been found at estate sales and thrift shops for as low as $10. You never know when it will be your turn to score an unbelievable deal.

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

The odds are that whatever you're looking for can be found thrifting. From Goodwill and yard sales to online resale apps like Poshmark and OfferUp, it's easier now than ever. If you're more of a designer-minded shopper, check out RealReal

According to EcoWatch, secondhand clothing shopping outgrew the overall retail clothing market by seven times in 2023 and is only expected to grow more. This is great news for our pockets and the planet. 

The less items that find their way into our toxic gas-inducing landfills, the better. So choosing where to purchase and how to get rid of things can make a huge difference. 

While most people wished they had found the thrifted mixer themselves, well wishes were sent nonetheless. 

"These babies never die. Great score!" one Redditor applauded.

"Congratulations!" said another.

"Jealous," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x