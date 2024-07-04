Shopper shares excitement after finding designer purse at local thrift store: 'It's in perfect condition'

"The quality of the vintage coach bags is remarkable. I still love them to this day."

If you've ever searched your local thrift for a cute vintage bag and come up empty-handed, this post might make you extremely jealous.

One lucky shopper took to Reddit to show off their incredible find. Shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, this thrifter shared a photo of a vintage Coach bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption read, "It was priced $19 'as is'; I don't know why bc it's in perfect condition for being 27 years old. I'll take it."

The beautiful brown leather bag was produced by Coach in the '90s, and the style appears to be from the Soho collection, with many online sellers referring to it as a belted pouch bag. This poster scored the bag for less than $20, while many similar bags found on eBay or Poshmark are between $150 and $300.

Coach is a well-made and long-lasting brand that has become a favorite among thrifters, with some lucky folks finding deals on leather bags at their local shops.

Thrifting has seen massive growth in recent years for several reasons. Thrifting can be an affordable way to buy clothing and home goods. CBS News reported that some people have used secondhand purchases to stretch holiday gift budgets.

Shopping secondhand is also a way to shop a bit more ethically. The fashion industry, and especially fast fashion, has a very large carbon impact and has been rife with human rights violations.

According to the United Nations, "The fashion industry is highly greenhouse gas intensive, with estimated emissions ranging between 2 and 8 percent of the global total."

Shopping secondhand for just half of your clothing purchases has been shown to save many shoppers around $75 a year.

Commenters were thrilled for this shopper. One person said, "Sweet deal, beautiful purse.

Another Coach lover wrote, "The quality of the vintage coach bags is remarkable. I still love them to this day."

