Shopper in disbelief after finding cult-favorite cookware at local thrift store: 'That has a ton of life still in it'

You never know what hidden treasures you might find lurking at the thrift store, as one shopper recently found out.

Taking to Reddit, the user shared their delight at finding a 7.25-quart Le Creuset at Goodwill for $8.99. The original poster shared that the Dutch oven was in good condition and that they had spent time trying to clean it up. This great find was a bargain: A new 7.25-quart Le Creuset can cost over $400.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is a great way to find quality products at just a fraction of their original price, allowing you to save money on everyday necessities and — if you're lucky — find some rare and treasurable finds. It also is a great way to avoid participating in fast fashion, a business model that focuses on producing clothes quickly and at a large volume. These clothes are often of poor quality, which means that they don't last long, creating a lot of waste.

Shopping at thrift stores is also great for the environment as it ensures that we use products to the full, keeping them out of landfills for longer. Thrifting also decreases the demand for new products, which results in fewer wasted resources. For example, producing clothes takes a lot of water, so keeping clothes in circulation for longer reduces the demand for new clothing, which is a great way to conserve water and other resources.



Shopping at thrift stores is on the rise. According to ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, the United States' secondhand apparel market is growing by 11% every year and is forecast to reach $73 billion by 2028.

Thrifting has become increasingly accessible with the launch of several online platforms encouraging people to buy secondhand, saving money and the planet. Goodwill has launched an online thrift store and there are several platforms, such as Depop and Poshmark, where you can buy and sell clothing.

And you never know, you might find a great bargain just like this in your local thrift store.

Other users on Reddit were amazed at the finding, with one user commenting, "That has a ton of life still in it! Looks great!"

"I really want one just like that," another stated.

