  • Home Home

Shopper in disbelief after finding cult-favorite cookware at local thrift store: 'That has a ton of life still in it'

"I really want one just like that."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I really want one just like that."

Photo Credit: Reddit

You never know what hidden treasures you might find lurking at the thrift store, as one shopper recently found out.

Taking to Reddit, the user shared their delight at finding a 7.25-quart Le Creuset at Goodwill for $8.99. The original poster shared that the Dutch oven was in good condition and that they had spent time trying to clean it up. This great find was a bargain: A new 7.25-quart Le Creuset can cost over $400.

"I really want one just like that."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I really want one just like that."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is a great way to find quality products at just a fraction of their original price, allowing you to save money on everyday necessities and — if you're lucky — find some rare and treasurable finds. It also is a great way to avoid participating in fast fashion, a business model that focuses on producing clothes quickly and at a large volume. These clothes are often of poor quality, which means that they don't last long, creating a lot of waste. 

Shopping at thrift stores is also great for the environment as it ensures that we use products to the full, keeping them out of landfills for longer. Thrifting also decreases the demand for new products, which results in fewer wasted resources. For example, producing clothes takes a lot of water, so keeping clothes in circulation for longer reduces the demand for new clothing, which is a great way to conserve water and other resources. 


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page at no cost to you.

Shopping at thrift stores is on the rise. According to ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, the United States' secondhand apparel market is growing by 11% every year and is forecast to reach $73 billion by 2028. 

Thrifting has become increasingly accessible with the launch of several online platforms encouraging people to buy secondhand, saving money and the planet. Goodwill has launched an online thrift store and there are several platforms, such as Depop and Poshmark, where you can buy and sell clothing. 

Watch now: Honda reveals how it's rethinking electric vehicles from the ground up with exciting new concept cars

And you never know, you might find a great bargain just like this in your local thrift store.

Other users on Reddit were amazed at the finding, with one user commenting, "That has a ton of life still in it! Looks great!"

"I really want one just like that," another stated

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x