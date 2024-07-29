  • Home Home

Thrifter awestruck after stumbling upon elusive furniture set in 'perfect condition': 'I was jumping up and down'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

A savvy shopper was shocked to find a Stressless chair and matching ottoman for just $42 at their local thrift store. According to the thrifter, both pieces were in "perfect condition."

The thrifter scored big time, as Stressless furniture sets retail for thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"That is the 'Consul,'" one user wrote. "It sells for about $2,000 new."

"That's why I was jumping up and down," the thrifter responded.


Purchasing items secondhand is a great way to save money and discover valuable items priced at awesome discounts. By replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year

One of the fun aspects about shopping at thrift stores is the excitement of stumbling upon a rare item being sold for just a fraction of its original price.

Across the United States, thrift shoppers have found hidden treasures marked down for significant discounts. In a similar shopping experience, a thrifter stumbled upon a high-end rattan rocker for just $6.99.

The thrift market is not just growing — it's booming, according to a report by PayPal. In fact, the thrift sector is growing 11 times faster than the regular retail market. 

Choosing to shop secondhand rather than purchasing new products is an easy way to reduce your environmental footprint. The production and transportation of generating new items uses energy — typically dirty energy — that emits harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. 

Shopping at thrift stores minimizes the demand for new products, which in turn helps decrease the amount of dirty energy polluting the planet. 

Another way you can save big while also helping the environment is by purchasing items from organizations dedicated to sustainability. Consider shopping at ThredUp or GotSneakers, which are both working to reduce waste from the fashion industry.

Redditors continued to discuss the amazing find.

"Congrats! I found the same model for $40 on Marketplace a couple years ago," one commented. "We couldn't believe our good fortune!!"

