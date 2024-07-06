  • Home Home

Shopper sparks envy after sharing designer bundle with shocking price tag found at thrift store: 'I am jealous'

"Really awesome haul."

by Leslie Sattler
"Really awesome haul."

Photo Credit: iStock

One Reddit user just proved that being stylish doesn't have to cost a fortune — or the planet.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared an impressive bundle that had fellow thrifters applauding.

"Really awesome haul."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, titled "Good thrifting day!" showed off the user's incredible secondhand scores. They snagged a like-new Saint Jacques wetsuit top, still bearing the tags, for only $7. A pair of trendy Steve Madden platform wedge sandals came home for a cool $5.

For accessories, the thrifty shopper found a chic Kate Spade satchel for $14 and a classic Longchamp tote bag for $12 — both timeless pieces at a tiny fraction of their retail price. Rounding out the haul was a pair of iconic Dr. Martens boots in the poster's husband's size for just $15.

As awesome as saving money feels, the environmental benefits of thrifting are just as satisfying. By choosing pre-owned items such as handbags, art supplies, and kitchen appliances, thrifters keep millions of pounds of clothing and household goods out of landfills each year.

In fact, according to ThredUp, the secondhand market is projected to reach $350 billion by 2028. For context, it takes 713 gallons of water to make one new cotton T-shirt, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Choosing a thrifted tee saves all that water — enough for one person to drink for 2.5 years.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

Fellow Redditors were quick to show their support and envy of the original poster's thrifted treasures.

"Really awesome haul - I am jealous!" one user commented.

Another zeroed in on the handbag deals, writing, "Great deal on those 2 bags!"

One commenter bonded with the poster over their mutual taste in footwear: "Omg I have the same Steve Madden platforms!! Mine are white, I thrifted them last summer and they're one of my go tos. I love the blue!!" 

With unbeatable prices and unmatched sustainability cred, it's no wonder thrifting is trending. This Reddit user's victorious thrift trip is all the motivation you need to plan your own secondhand shopping spree.

