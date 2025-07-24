Couple uses unexpected materials to transform old farmhouse into hotel oasis: 'Regeneration is the next step'

An off-grid eco-guesthouse in a small coastal town in Ireland has an ethos of sustainability that's baked into every aspect of the project.

Didi Ronan and husband Simon opened Native bed and breakfast as a regenerative hospitality project. They committed to investing 20% of the profits into a 75-acre rewilding site near the town of Ballydehob in West Cork, where the operation is based.

The couple worked to transform an old farmhouse into an eco-friendly tourist destination. It both celebrates Irish heritage and the natural beauty of the region, according to The Guardian.

The publication explained that all the original building materials, from the foundations to the retaining walls, were reused, while hemp was chosen as a natural alternative to industrial plasters that use cement as a component.

Guests are encouraged to visit the small town center, which offers a vibrant community, food, and musical entertainment, but the rewilding site is one of the main attractions.

Across the 75-acre location, they are working to plant native trees, remove invasive species, and allow wildlife and natural processes to flourish.

Simon told the outlet, "First, you eradicate invasive species. Then you conserve what you have, protect it from overgrazing, and then plant native trees to help things along."

Yellowstone National Park is a prime example of the success that rewilding can have on local ecosystems. Planet Wild detailed how gray wolves went extinct in the area around 100 years ago, but in 1995, they were reintroduced.

The effort improved the overall health and success of the park, resulting in smaller, more resilient herds of elk, and an increase in vegetation that also provides a habitat for other species.

Didi and Simon hope to regenerate the environment through tourism with the belief that "wild nature and thriving ecologies are key to a climate solution."

Their work can help increase carbon sequestration, improve soil health, and provide natural flood and water management for the area.

"Sustainability is only part of the story — regeneration is the next step," Didi shared with The Guardian.

Native's expanded compound will soon include two modern contemporary cabins that incorporate local timber, hemp, and wood wool fiber in the construction, along with a generous event space and a rain garden.

During their stay, guests will experience the rugged landscape of West Cork with its impressive coastline, along with the added benefit of an ecological education.

