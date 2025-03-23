Community takes drastic steps to fight invasive species threatening islands: 'It's amazing how much progress we can make'

"Big shoutout to everyone who's been helping keep our islands clean and beautiful!"

It appears there is nothing a group of dedicated volunteers can't achieve to champion nature and culture.

"Aloha 808 ʻOhana! Big Mahalo to all of you who take action making our communities cleaner, safer and stronger!" a Redditor posted in recognition of the critical efforts of one environmental nonprofit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

808 Cleanups is dedicated to "keeping Hawaiʻi clean from Mauka to Makai," as described on the organization's website. From beach cleanups to native plants restoration, their team supports around 8,000 volunteers to preserve Hawaiian ecosystems.

"Our approach involves community engagement, education, and the removal of invasive species, allowing native plants and cultural sites to flourish," 808 Cleanups says on their site. "By fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among volunteers, we are not only cleaning up our islands but also restoring their natural and cultural heritage."

Besides saving you water, time, and money, favoring native plants is the most efficient way to invite pollinators and help ecosystems thrive, improving crop yields. Be it butterflies or bees, those industrious insects are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take daily, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

In their January update, 808 Cleanups reported that 563 volunteers worked 132 hours to collect 3,948 pounds of trash and recyclables. They also removed invasive species and added native plants.

The original poster honored the volunteers' accomplishments: "We value every second and every penny you've contributed to the 808 Cleanups mission!"

Members of the r/Hawaii subreddit took note of the hard and necessary work as well.

"Awesome work, everyone!" one commented.

"Big shoutout to everyone who's been helping keep our islands clean and beautiful!" another said. "It's amazing how much progress we can make when we all pitch in. Let's keep it going, ʻOhana!"

