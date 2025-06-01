Off-grid homeowner reveals how to build a self-sufficient life with no monthly bills: 'We moved off-grid with almost no money'

"No one can ever say you did it wrong!"

It takes a few years to get yourself going, but it's possible to live off the land without draining your bank account.

Take Sean (@offgridsean), for example. As noted in a TikTok, Sean's family "moved off-grid with almost no money." Four years later, the family's still finding success in the Tennessee wilderness.

Sean's family started slowly by buying 20 acres of land. Since it didn't have the money to pay upfront, the family financed the land through a third-party company.

After originally moving to the area, the family lived in a small camper before moving to a shed on the land for about a year. Sean's family now lives in something called the "geodesic dome." It's a structure made up of many triangles and looks like an igloo.

Sean has many fruit trees that will grow organic fruit for the family in 2025. The family also has a rainwater collection system and solar panels, so it doesn't have water or electric bills to pay.

Off-grid living may not be for everyone, but it is possible to save money in the long run. Not having energy or water bills can make a huge difference to your wallet.

In addition to gaining new skills, living in the great outdoors can be amazing for your mental health. Living off-grid can also reduce your environmental footprint drastically, which helps us all create a cooler, greener future.

If you prefer to stay where you are, you can still adopt habits like Sean's to save time and money. Solar panels are a great place to start. Not only are they great for the planet, but they can cost you close to $0 to generate energy for your living space.

As for Sean, many people praised the work done to create an off-grid home.

"I pray that this is my reality within 5 yrs. 10acres & self sufficient," one person said.

"No one can ever say you did it wrong!" another TikTok user commented. "You did what worked for you and it worked very well."

"Many blessings [to you] and family," a third person wished.

