Scientists unlock game-changing solution for major challenge in construction industry: 'A significant breakthrough'

by Geri Mileva
Cement is one of the most widely used — and most polluting — materials on the planet, with the demand for it rising as cities expand.

A team of scientists from Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan may have found a more environmentally friendly and durable alternative made from a construction waste byproduct and recycled glass.

In their study, professor Shinya Inazumi's research team created a geopolymer-based soil solidifier using siding cut powder, a byproduct of construction waste, and earth silica, which is made from recycled glass.

Combined, these upcycled materials created a solidifier that is more durable than traditional cement and capable of boosting soil-compressive strength beyond construction-grade thresholds.

Inazumi called the research "a significant breakthrough" in more affordable construction materials. The group succeeded in using industrial waste products to develop a soil solidifier that meets industry standards and addresses construction waste and cement's environmental impact.

Cement is a key component of concrete, which, according to the World Economic Forum, is the second-most used material in the world after water. The process of making cement heavily pollutes the air.

According to the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, each pound of concrete results in almost a pound of air pollutants, and per the Princeton Student Climate Initiative, the concrete industry accounts for 8% of global air pollution.

As long as the industry continues to rely on traditional cement and concrete for infrastructure, 4 billion tons of harmful carbon pollution will continue to be released into the environment each year.

The geopolymer-based material is still in the laboratory testing stage. However, if made available for mass adoption, this material could be a viable alternative to traditional concrete.

It can offer a wide range of practical applications spanning various industries, including urban infrastructure, construction, and geotechnical engineering.

Inazumi noted that it can be used to stabilize weak soils underneath buildings, bridges, and roads, reducing reliance on Ordinary Portland Cement, the most widely used soil solidifier.

Beyond durability and soil stabilization, the geopolymer solution can reduce Portland cement use, helping construction outfits lower heat-trapping pollution and meet green building standards. This can help developers qualify for environmental incentives in countries where they are rewarded for cutting pollution through carbon pricing systems.

As urban areas expand, the construction industry must find more planet-friendly practices to reduce its contribution to air pollution.

Individuals can also help reduce pollution by supporting circular brands and eco-conscious mainstream brands. Repurposing containers and packaging also promotes more affordable living and reduces waste.

