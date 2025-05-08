Experts stunned as brilliantly colored birds are spotted in unexpected location: 'They are looking for a mate'

The birds were blown off of their usual course.

Have you ever seen a bird with a bright orange head and black-and-white striped wings? It may have been the African hoopoe, which has recently stunned bird enthusiasts in Ireland.

According to The Irish Times, sightings have reached record highs throughout the spring, which is unusual for Ireland. Thanks to winds blowing them off course and warm weather, these unique birds made their way to Ireland's southern coast in record numbers. But why are so many birders catching a glimpse of this unique phenomenon?

"Essentially, they are looking for a mate. This is the breeding season," said Ed Carty, an ornithologist and bird surveyor, as reported by The Journal.

While a few hoopoes make their way to Ireland each year, birders have spotted large numbers in low-cut grassy areas throughout the island's south. As reported by RTÉ, Carty said that the warmer winds — likely influenced by a plume of dust from the Sahara Desert — encouraged them to go farther than their usual stops in places like Portugal and France.

When hoopoes get off course, they may end up in unusual places farther north, often called "overshooting" in the birding community. That makes it easy for them to be enticed by coastal Ireland when they need a break during their travels.

The Southern Star also reported that there have been sightings of at least one "extremely rare" purple heron in Skibbereen, in the southwestern part of the country, and that the unusual winds may have led to that as well.

As reported by The Journal, "Feeding and weather will keep them here for the next week or so [and] then they will head back through France, Iberia, and onto North Africa."

Like many other bird and animal species, the number of hoopoes has declined in recent years, possibly due to human activities that cause habitat loss or overhunting. Even though it's not considered an endangered species, efforts to restore their habitats or find new ones are encouraged in many regions.

Although the hoopoe is not native to Ireland, many people are happy about more sightings. As The Irish Times reported, ornithologist Paul Connaughton said he's hopeful Ireland may have a breeding pair in the future — an exciting development for birders everywhere.

